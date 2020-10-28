 Skip to main content
Letter: Campaign signs
It is the end of democracy when the political opposition is silenced. No, I am not talking about the internet or the press, but the behavior of people in Tucson. Free people cannot exist in a cancel culture society. Displaying political signs is a federally protected method of campaigning and supporting candidates, whose policies you believe in. Removing or destroying them is criminal with penalties. I have put up hundreds of signs all now missing. After driving around Tucson for hours, I can find only a handful of signs that support Republican national candidates but close to 1000 or more that support Democrat national candidates. The argument that everyone steals signs is bogus, when you see the discrepancy in numbers. If Democrat supporters cannot be stopped by the Democrat party from the systematic destruction of fair elections, then the city should ban all campaign signs.

Kenneth Smalley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

