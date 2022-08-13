Letter: Campaign signs

Re: the Aug. 2 article "Time to get rid of Eyesore Season.'

I applaud Mr. Singer’s suggestion to beautify our country by removing campaign signs. Political signs throughout Pima County not only present a blight to our neighborhoods, but also are a threat to persons trying to use the pedestrian crossings at intersections.

I was trying to cross the pedestrian intersection of Tangerine and Thornydale with my low-profile trike and was horrified to find that my line of sight for traffic turning was completely obliterated by a huge sign of Vince Leach’s. Neither I nor a turning driver could see each other.

Is it legal to obstruct views at intersections with signs that get bigger every year? If they are large enough to block me, an adult, from view, what about a child trying to cross? These huge obstructive signs need to be removed, and a plan is needed to address this danger now and in the future. Mayors? Politicians? Law enforcement? Take action.

Terry Minks

Oro Valley