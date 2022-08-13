 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Campaign signs

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 2 article "Time to get rid of Eyesore Season.'

I applaud Mr. Singer’s suggestion to beautify our country by removing campaign signs. Political signs throughout Pima County not only present a blight to our neighborhoods, but also are a threat to persons trying to use the pedestrian crossings at intersections.

I was trying to cross the pedestrian intersection of Tangerine and Thornydale with my low-profile trike and was horrified to find that my line of sight for traffic turning was completely obliterated by a huge sign of Vince Leach’s. Neither I nor a turning driver could see each other.

Is it legal to obstruct views at intersections with signs that get bigger every year? If they are large enough to block me, an adult, from view, what about a child trying to cross? These huge obstructive signs need to be removed, and a plan is needed to address this danger now and in the future. Mayors? Politicians? Law enforcement? Take action.

People are also reading…

Terry Minks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 elect…

Letter: Kari Lake--a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona—…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News