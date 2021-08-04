 Skip to main content
Letter: Campus Agriculture Center as historic landmark
I've lived in Tucson for most of the last 45 years, and received UA undergraduate/graduate degrees and Master Gardener certification. I've spent many hours volunteering and attending presentations at “the farm”.

I also live nearby and have felt immense joy witnessing the beauty of this land. Whether it’s researching the best variety of sunflower, amaranth or landscape grass, there’s been valuable information and instruction right here in Tucson’s back yard.

I’ve often seen car passengers, cyclists and walkers stop to watch the horses, sheep, and cows in the fields. Recently I saw a young man holding a little girl’s hand at the fence; she was ecstatic to see one of the horses walking up to her to say “hi.”

As Arizona’s land-grant university, we have an obligation to preserve the Campus Agriculture Center for future generations. I urge Mayor Regina Romero and council members to begin the necessary steps on August 10th to designate the farm as a historic landmark.

Stephanie Frederick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

