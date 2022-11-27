Letter: Campus Memorial Garden for Prof. Thomas Meixner

I was stunned by the tragic loss of Dr. Thomas Meixner. Also saddening was the dismantlement of the impromptu memorial of flowers and notes that were left at the building where he was slain, leaving many on campus with loss. Therefore, I would like to suggest a healing solution. At University of Illinois, when a beloved faculty member passes, we often establish a small memorial garden on campus. Our sustainability Program Director Stephenie Presseller recently passed away and a monarch butterfly garden was chosen to serve tribute to her work in conservation.
I humbly suggest that the UA community build a small garden on campus in Dr. Meixner’s memory. A garden planted with native flowers and plants from his beloved Cienega watershed would be a fine monument to this amazing man and would attract pollinators such as Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. I hope this idea will gain the support of Dr. Robbins and the administration.
Charles Stack
Oro Valley
