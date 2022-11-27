Letter: Campus Memorial Garden for Prof. Thomas Meixner

I was stunned by the tragic loss of Dr. Thomas Meixner. Also saddening was the dismantlement of the impromptu memorial of flowers and notes that were left at the building where he was slain, leaving many on campus with loss. Therefore, I would like to suggest a healing solution. At University of Illinois, when a beloved faculty member passes, we often establish a small memorial garden on campus. Our sustainability Program Director Stephenie Presseller recently passed away and a monarch butterfly garden was chosen to serve tribute to her work in conservation.