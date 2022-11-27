 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Campus Memorial Garden for Prof. Thomas Meixner

  • Comments

I was stunned by the tragic loss of Dr. Thomas Meixner. Also saddening was the dismantlement of the impromptu memorial of flowers and notes that were left at the building where he was slain, leaving many on campus with loss. Therefore, I would like to suggest a healing solution. At University of Illinois, when a beloved faculty member passes, we often establish a small memorial garden on campus. Our sustainability Program Director Stephenie Presseller recently passed away and a monarch butterfly garden was chosen to serve tribute to her work in conservation.

I humbly suggest that the UA community build a small garden on campus in Dr. Meixner’s memory. A garden planted with native flowers and plants from his beloved Cienega watershed would be a fine monument to this amazing man and would attract pollinators such as Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. I hope this idea will gain the support of Dr. Robbins and the administration.

People are also reading…

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: Adieu to Lake

After losing the Governor's Race to Katie Hobbs, Trump Mini-Me, Kari Lake stated "Arizonans know B.S. when they see it". Kari Lake is finally …

Letter: Lethargic Vote Count

Population of Florida is 22 million. Population of Arizona 7.25 million. They have completed the vote count in less than a day and we are stil…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News