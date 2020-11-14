 Skip to main content
Letter: Can Martha McSally Count?
Today’s Nov. 10 edition of the Star says that Mark Kelly is beating Martha McSally by 83.000 votes in the senate race, yet there are only 77,000 votes remaining to be counted. Yet McSally won’t concede or even talk about the race.

Is she waiting for a meteor to strike the Earth, kill us all, there therefore make her loss a moot point? Does she really think that Arizona is going to throw out millions of ballots, cancelling dozens of races in which Republicans did great, just to make Donald Trump happy?

McSally is lucky that Trump is still around, or she would be the most classless politician in the country. Let’s remember this and her underhanded campaign against Kelly if she ever tries to sneak back into Arizona politics.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

