Letter: Can Pima County Restaurants Survive?
Letter: Can Pima County Restaurants Survive?

  • Comments

The Daily Star reports that after two decades the BLine restaurant, an icon on Fourth Avenue has folded, joining many other downtown restaurants that are now shuttered due to the economic stress of COVID.

For those local restaurants still struggling to keep afloat, the good news is that help is on the way because the new occupant of the Oval Office has carefully constructed virus relief legislation for small businesses like yours.

The bad news is that he will demand that you pay your employees $15 an hour.

I’m learning to cook because I don’t think that any of you will still be around in a year.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

