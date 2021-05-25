 Skip to main content
Letter: Can the AZ-GOP learn from the past?
It is curious to hear how “awash” in money the State of Arizona appears to be under Governor Ducey. The AZ-GOP is now motivated to slash taxes for well-to-do donors and move to a “Flat Tax” much like the one supplied by ALEC to Sam Brownback, Governor of Kansas that almost bankrupted the entire state! I think it might be more prudent for the AZ-GOP legislature to reserve funds for a “Let’s Denigrate Arizona” Fund that would accumulate money to provide legal defense of GOP Senate members, past sheriff/felons, slander suits from large corporations, and new voting machines for the state. Of course, this would be money from Arizona tax revenues we all contribute to, but I am sure there is plenty of “dark” money for the GOP to solicit from the “fraudit” ongoing at the capitol to lessen the impact on our wallets.

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

