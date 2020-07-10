Letter: Can the Governor Grasp Science?

Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Center for Ethics seem to be necessary governing authorities now. (https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/) These are the entities with missions congruent to people’s welfare. Their instructions aren’t grounded in special interests or a political base but in science. The Institutes state clearly in red: Pima county residents need to stay home immediately; Arizona opened too soon! Governor Ducey, so much like mask-less Trump, seemingly fails to read scientific briefings as well. What else can we conclude when he closes some businesses but permits churches and political gatherings to “go forth and multiply” the virus?
Since our Governor obviously has optics and other interests outside of healthcare workers’ welfare in mind, here’s an idea for hospitals faced with rationing resultant increases in care: Those without masks go last, their victims first. Maybe this would make people pause and rethink priorities.
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!