Letter: Can we still depend on AZ Data?
Letter: Can we still depend on AZ Data?

So our homegrown pandemic model has been junked and replace with the Trump administration's 'secret' model? Does this not mean that we can't trust anything coming from the ADHS anymore? Not even the numbers on the Data Dashboard, which I've been following carefully day by day?

I had high hopes for Governor Ducey. But I think that trust has been squandered, and I suspect we will never know why.

The only safe move now is to continue the lockdown for my family on our own, as long as we feel necessary, and only patronize stores that continue to follow safe practices.

William Penrose

Oro Valley

