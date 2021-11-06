 Skip to main content
Letter: Can you say Gerrymander?
Re: the oct. 27 article "Pima GOP looks for a bigger say at Capitol."

What is the point of having an independent redistricting commission in Arizona if its members are allowed to be influenced by a partisan interest group?

As stated in today’s paper, the current commission is trending toward favoring maps that will ”help ensure that there will be more Republicans from Pima County in the Legislature after the 2022 election.”

The 5 member Independent Redistricting Commission will meet again Thursday morning to draw a draft map in preparation for the final map approval in late December. If this special interest group is allowed to push through its partisan agenda, I predict it will create a road map for partisan groups in the future to corrupt the IRC mapping process. This partisan gambit could effectively put an end to independent redistricting in Arizona.

Susan Bickel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

