Letter: Cancel Culture
Proof of loyalty to one leader is a feature of totalitarian countries like North Korea, not democracies like ours. But here we have a Republican Party demanding loyalty to one man -- Trump -- and requiring its members to march in lockstep on every other issue, no matter how contrary it might be to an individual Republican man or woman's conscience. Censuring Gov. Doug Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain reflects how close-minded the party has become. It wasn't always this way; Republicans used to have a wide range of positions on the issues of the day. Now, Individualism within the party is no longer tolerated. Talk about cancel culture.

Sherry Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

