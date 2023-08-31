University of Arizona President Robert Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke have secured financial stability for sports. Now, how about they do something for the rest of the student body?

Like cancel the $100 annual fee each undergraduate pays to subsidize sports.

UA sports will get 27% more TV revenue in the Big 12, at $31.7 million annually. The Pac 12’s TV deal brings in $25 million a year.

That should allow the UA to rescind the $100 it nicks from each student. By the way, that fee brings in nearly $4 million a year. Coincidentally -- or not -- men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd is paid nearly $4 million a year.

Let sports actually be self-supporting, as opposed to the long-held myth that they are. Use the increased revenue to give a break to student non-athletes.

Michael A. Chihak

West side