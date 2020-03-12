Letter: Cancelation of TFOB

Re: the March 10 article "Coronavirus hits close to home."
My wife and I have looked forward to, and volunteered for the Tucson Festival of Books for the past several years. We too were disappointed to hear about the cancellation of this year's event, but knew it was likely coming.
We have nothing but praise for the organizers and supporters of the Tucson Festival of Books, and those who had to make this tough decision. After reading the front page
article in this morning's Star, we have a better understanding of the reasons for this decision, at the forefront is Public Health and Safety.
Paul Dicus, M.D.
Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.