Re: the Feb. 17 column "Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language."
I have been a loyal subscriber to newspapers for over 60 years; usually to both when competing papers were available. Your decision to drop "Non Sequitur" amounts to extreme censorship and is the reason I’m cancelling my subscription to the Star. Wiley Miller’s use of a vulgarity is unfortunate, but profanity today is as common as sand, and certainly not an acceptable reason to drop an otherwise apropos comic.
Regarding your son: are you aware of what’s available to him in today’s media And has he heard the vile ranting’s and evil putdowns of this current POTIS as is commonly broadcast over TV and other media forms?
Wiley Miller promised not to reoffend and apologized for his oversight; but it was not enough . You stated that some readers may be “disappointed” and apologized in advance. Well, your apology is not enough either because rather than merely “disappointed”, I am deeply offended over censorship such as this. Sadly, adios.
Clifford Schneider
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.