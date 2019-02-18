The decision to cancel "Non Sequitur" reminds me of the old story about the lady who called the cops on her neighbor, claiming he was walking around his house naked with the curtains open. Cops arrive and tell the lady, "His house has got to be a half-mile away." She answers, "Of course it is! You have to use these binoculars!"

I needed a magnifying glass to see the words in question, and even then they were not really clear. Overreaction.

Michael Adkins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

