Letter: cancellation

My wife and I began our subscription to the Star the week we moved to Tucson. We’ve always had at least one newspaper in our home. However, your new changes have made us decide to cancel. I realize that economics is the factor for removing most comics and puzzles in favor for what are probably gratis columns of no interest to us. My dissatisfaction began when you moved the printing to Phoenix, preventing you from publishing up to date sports scores. But there comes a point when your economics are so poor that you no longer can satisfy your customers. We’ll miss what the Star used to be.