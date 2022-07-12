 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. Fine. I understand you have impressive goals. Fine. What I do not understand is why you tout "secure elections" as a good point in your ad. After the bushwhacking Arizona took with all the audits, and no fraud was found, even by the biased, inane clown posse that were the Cyber Ninjas found no fraud, you seem to be yet focused on "The Big Lie" if a stolen election. When I worked in the private sector, the mantra was "if you aren't part of the solution, you are a big part of the problem". I contend Mr Lane that you touting secure elections in a PROVEN state, you are part of the problem with division in this country, part of the insanity of a stolen election, etc. No thank you, Mr.Lane. I'm looking for a forward thinking candidate. Not one stuck in the past.

Cheryl Townsend

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

