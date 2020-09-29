Letter: Candidate chats

Kudos to the editorial staff of the Arizona Daily Star for the candidate chats they have been having on Zoom. These have been an excellent way for voters in southern Arizona to be more informed before we vote. It is incumbent upon all voters to be well informed. It is too bad that only about 25 people take advantage of these chats. I encourage others to watch over the next two weeks. You might learn something new!
Judy Moll
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!