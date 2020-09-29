 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Candidate chats
View Comments

Letter: Candidate chats

Kudos to the editorial staff of the Arizona Daily Star for the candidate chats they have been having on Zoom. These have been an excellent way for voters in southern Arizona to be more informed before we vote. It is incumbent upon all voters to be well informed. It is too bad that only about 25 people take advantage of these chats. I encourage others to watch over the next two weeks. You might learn something new!

Judy Moll

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News