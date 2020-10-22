Letter: Candidate Endorsements

It was no surprise that considering your editorial policy, the Star endorsed nearly every democrat candidate. You insult the voters however, by supporting C`azares-Kelly, a candidate with "...no experience within the office..." , and ignore the decades of valuable and relevant experience of Benny White, her opponent. You also insult the recorder's office professional staff who must carry a leader who professes not too much leadership experience. Hopefully voters will reject a candidate totally unprepared for the position with no discernable credentials other than her political and cultural affiliation.
Dorothy Lewis
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!