Letter: Candidate forAttorney General

I recommend voters check out Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection to learn more about about who is running for office in Arizona. Abraham Hamedeh, running for Attorney General's answers are quite enlightening. Most frightening to me was his statement that "The left has infiltrated every aspect of our lives and is trying to erase history in order to reshape the future." Infiltrated every aspect of our lives? Is he kidding? As opposed to what? The "Radical Right" which seeks to control women's reproductive rights? The reversal of a right to bodily autonomy that women have enjoyed for over 50 years? Please study the candidates carefully -- our very rights may depend on it.