 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Candidate Priya Sundareshan reflects Tucson's values

  • Comments

As a long-time educator in Tucson, I was thrilled to see Arizona legislative district 18 has a Democratic Party primary candidate for the State Senate who seems to perfectly reflect Tucson’s values. Priya Sundareshan is the product of public schools and the University of Arizona, where she now teaches natural resources law.

Like so many of us, Priya believes that Arizona public schools need to be properly funded by the state for top-quality education for all our children.

In addition, she agrees that the recently expanded voucher program allowing private, unaccredited, even religious-based schools, to receive Arizona taxpayer money is clearly not the path to that top-quality education.

We in Tucson are lucky that someone of Priya's caliber - who reflects the best of us - wants to run for state office. Her effort is testimony to the vibrancy, diversity and commitment to a more equitable state that so many of us want.

People are also reading…

Maggy Zanger

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Mark Finchem hates Tucson

I think Mark Finchem hates Tucson. He says Pima County was one of the biggest perpetrators of fraud in the 2020 election. He wonders where Ari…

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News