Letter: Candidate Priya Sundareshan reflects Tucson's values

As a long-time educator in Tucson, I was thrilled to see Arizona legislative district 18 has a Democratic Party primary candidate for the State Senate who seems to perfectly reflect Tucson’s values. Priya Sundareshan is the product of public schools and the University of Arizona, where she now teaches natural resources law.

Like so many of us, Priya believes that Arizona public schools need to be properly funded by the state for top-quality education for all our children.

In addition, she agrees that the recently expanded voucher program allowing private, unaccredited, even religious-based schools, to receive Arizona taxpayer money is clearly not the path to that top-quality education.

We in Tucson are lucky that someone of Priya's caliber - who reflects the best of us - wants to run for state office. Her effort is testimony to the vibrancy, diversity and commitment to a more equitable state that so many of us want.

Maggy Zanger

Midtown