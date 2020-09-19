Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ to consider Martha McSally for Senate.
Martha McSally cares about all Arizonans, and her record proves that. She was ranked the 6th most bipartisan Senator. By saving the A-10, she protected Arizona’s military jobs and future. Martha is fighting for Arizonans, cutting taxes on the middle class, creating new jobs and advocating for an affordable health care plan without handing Washington control.
Unlike her opponent, Mark Kelly’s supports a government controlled healthcare system that will increase Arizona families taxes by $2,300 a year. Kelly is staying silent because he doesn’t want Arizonans to know what he’ll vote for: government takeover of health care and tax hikes on middle-class Arizonans. His company wasted $15 million taxpayer dollars.
For Arizona, there is clear choice for bipartisanship, Martha Mc Sally for United States Senate.
Joe Pike
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
