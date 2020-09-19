 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Candidate Support
View Comments

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ to consider Martha McSally for Senate.

Martha McSally cares about all Arizonans, and her record proves that. She was ranked the 6th most bipartisan Senator. By saving the A-10, she protected Arizona’s military jobs and future. Martha is fighting for Arizonans, cutting taxes on the middle class, creating new jobs and advocating for an affordable health care plan without handing Washington control.

Unlike her opponent, Mark Kelly’s supports a government controlled healthcare system that will increase Arizona families taxes by $2,300 a year. Kelly is staying silent because he doesn’t want Arizonans to know what he’ll vote for: government takeover of health care and tax hikes on middle-class Arizonans. His company wasted $15 million taxpayer dollars.

For Arizona, there is clear choice for bipartisanship, Martha Mc Sally for United States Senate.

Joe Pike

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Jim Click is a Gem

I was fascinated by a recent article about the Jim Click automotive Team and how they changed the way they do business during this pandemic. I…

Local-issues

Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - Univers…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News