Letter: Candidates collecting signatures face to face
Letter: Candidates collecting signatures face to face

Re: the April 3 article "Pima candidates defy stay-at-home order, collect signatures."

You have got to be kidding. I read in the Star that canvassers for some local candidates for local offices (including Adelita Grijalva) are going face-to-face to get signatures for their candidates to be placed on ballet to replace Mr. Elias. Really? Do these people not listen to or read the news? Do they live in caves?

Shame on them to put others at risk.

Even if they could somehow distance themselves from others, it is my understanding that virus particles could be on their clipboards and pens.

Come on people, where is that caring spirit?

Karen McKee

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Local-issues

