Letter: Candidates for Arizona Secretary of State

Re: the May 23 letter "Finchem, the fox guarding the hen house."

This letter shows that Rep. Mark Finchem's involvement in the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election disqualifies him from becoming Arizona's Secretary of State.

Another candidate for that office, Rep. Shawnna Bolick, also disqualifies herself by betraying democracy. She introduced House Bill 2720 that would have allowed the Arizona Legislature to overturn the votes of Arizonans to decide presidential elections, if the legislature disagreed with the outcome.

When asked about her opinion on early voting, Bolick recently said her views were "nobody's business." Also, . . . "because her husband sits on the state Supreme Court, Bolick said she would not talk about the legal challenge to early voting," as reported by the Daily Star.

The Secretary of State should be a public servant and not a haughty princess who disdains democracy and replies "nobody's business" to questions about her ideas and qualifications relevant to the position.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

