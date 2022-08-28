 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Candidates Rachel Jones Not Representative

I do not think that most of us voters in the new Arizona Legislative District 17 agree with Rachel Jones and her extreme right-wing quasi-religious white nationalist plans. We do not want to be forced to vote in person. She has no plans for those who cannot get there due to work, illness or disability. She is against all abortions except to save the mother's life. So, is she OK with raped children and adults, especially disabled, being forced to carry the baby? And women who miscarry to be arrested for murder? She says she will make no concessions on the right to bear arms. So, is she OK with anyone owning and carrying any weapon, including military automatics? Will she oppose any restrictions on background checks, registration, insurance, gun locks and red flag laws for violent criminal gun users. The more I learn about her campaign, the more she looks out of step.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

