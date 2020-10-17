Letter: Candidates

Where candidates stand on issues, what they mean, and what they plan to do is important.
As a former teacher, I am interested in two crucial races. First, the School Board race. What is each candidate's focus for the education and future of our children? With test scores floundering, is making sure our children can read, write, and do math more important than other agendas?
Second is the Senate race between McSally and Kelly. They answered questions for the Center for Arizona Policy which reflect their party's platform. Kelly says, "I will think about it and do what is best for Arizona." Thinking, researching, and weighing the pros and cons is good. But what does "what is best for Arizona" really mean?
Best according to party lines or or non-partisan?
I like to know what candidates mean and where they stand!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!