Letter: Candlelight Vigil Monday 6/1

The Candlelight Vigil for George Floyd, held at the Dunbar Pavillion by community activists on Monday night was an inspiring experience. Kudos to those who organized, spoke at and attended this event. It recognized a man whose death has become a touchstone both for those who have experienced times when Black lives haven’t mattered as well as those who have had a veil of complacency lifted by a video. It was done BY people who experience this kind of evil all too often; it was done WITH people who value all lives; and it was done FOR people who agree with the theme that “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.” Thank you to the organizers; to the Tucson police who were there as participants; to the speakers who spoke in articulate, peaceful and proactive ways; and to the hundreds of people who respected the purpose of the event, peaceful protest and social distancing/masks.
Mary Vermeer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
