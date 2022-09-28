 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Can't Trust the Data

The CDC and President Joe “the pandemic is over” Biden’s gaslighting is astonishing!

The Star reports all Arizona counties have “low” levels of COVID19, based on the CDC’s clever change in reporting. The CDC’s own website, though, under “transmission levels”, yields different results. It turns out ALL Arizona counties now have “moderate to high” levels, including Pima county which is “high”. Cases are undercounted due to home or no testing. Would people consider boosters, masking indoors and limiting gatherings if they were given correct data?

Even mild or asymptomatic Covid can increase risks for blood clots, cardiovascular events, early Alzheimer’s and diabetes. It’s not a cold or the flu. The best way to avoid these risks is to avoid Covid and especially getting re-infected.

Everyone seems “over” the pandemic, but without honest data, we are left to fend for ourselves. And how’s that going? With the equivalent of 9/11 deaths now happening every week, is this really our new normal?

Patrice Hatten

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

