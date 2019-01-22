Last May Tim Steller's column Time for Tucson to wake up, take drought seriously was apparently ignored by the powers that be. Now the Bureau of Reclamation is preparing to dictate our water rights at this month's end, as our leaders continue to procrastinate. The proposed contingency to use more ground water and preserve CAP levels is a silly numbers game, since ground water is yet another finite resource that also dwindles during this drought. Simple water conservation should start by prioritizing a given use against this standard: how important is it to sustaining the current population? For example, new housing developments and mining projects will rank quite low on the scale and would be delayed at least until the drought is behind us; they'll simply exacerbate the problem in the near term.
Michael Dunn
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.