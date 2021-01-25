 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Car racing/city streets
View Comments

Letter: Car racing/city streets

The intersection of Tanque Verde Road and Sabino Canyon Road in all four directions seems to have become a defacto raceway. Has the speed limit in Tucson been suspended due to Covid 19?

Just asking.

Chuck Marmion

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Curfew

As a small business owner in this community I feel it incumbent to support my fellow citizens by following the rules. I go to my business ever…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News