Letter: Caregiving and Hospice
Letter: Caregiving and Hospice

Re: the Feb. 7 article "Learning to 'dance in the rain': 10 caregiving strategies."

Amy Hirshberg Lederman’s column on Caregiving is important. To add to it there is a short video, “Go Gentle into that Goodnight” which deals with hospice. It can help by providing home care. Families who have had a loved one in hospice often say “We didn’t know how wonderful it is. We should have done it much earlier.” If you want to learn more about hospice: GoGentle.org.

Barbara Sattler

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

