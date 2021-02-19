 Skip to main content
Letter: Carondelet Hospitals
Letter: Carondelet Hospitals

Congratulations to Carondelet St. Joseph's and St. Mary's Hospitals for their "A" rating with Leapfrog Group.

It's not as easy as it sounds. Kudos to all staff for safe and ongoing commitment patient care.

Joyce Harrison

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

