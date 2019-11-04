Until recently, I had never noticed (ie, “read”) a “Carrie Cecil’s Red Zone” ADS Sports article.
After reading my first, I realized I had been amiss by “over-sighting” her earlier contributions.
I now look for her byline, as much as Ryan’s, Greg’s, Michael’s, and Bruce’s.
Cecil’s unique skills naturally inject fun and enjoyment into her paragraphs. Her “Red Zone” articles offer reader-friendly, keenly insightful, diversified commentary. The series is full of snap, zest,
thoughtfulness and when indicated... expresses poignant or good-humored sensitivities.
Kudos to Carrie for the meaningful contributions she has made to her readers as an ADS Sports Industry Contributing Journalist and Analyst.
John Bjelland, MD (Ret)
Northwest side
