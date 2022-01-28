Letter: Cartoon character Sinema kills voting rights act

Our obstructionist, dotish, and inept Sen. Sinema, the flakey cartoonish character from Arizona, has killed the most significant overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation. The voting rights act would strike down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan control over the drawing of state congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would overrule recent ignominious state-level GOP laws to restrict voting in the state. The DOJ would review states with long history of immense discrimination.
Sen. Sinema recently expounded from the floor of the Senate, “We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy.” She is the carrier of this disease!
Does this women think the Republicans would ever debate and pass voter suppression laws at the state level? Ask Sen. McConnel if he would allow a nonpartisan floor debate on state voting rights in the Senate. Ha, when elephants and donkeys fly!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.