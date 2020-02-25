Letter: Cartoonists

Re: the Feb. 6 article "The annual State of the State of Cartooning address."
It was sad to read about cartoonists disappearing from newspapers, as reported by David Fitzsimmons in his Feb. 22 column. My husband and I subscribe to The Arizona Daily Star while we're in Tucson for 2 months in the winter, and enjoy Mr.. Fitzsimmon's cartoons. When at home in Minnesota, I frequently turn first to the editorial page in our hometown paper, The Mpls. Star Tribune, hoping to see a cartoon by our wonderful Steve Sack. It's amazing how an entire story can be told in one amusing cartoon. It lets you start the day with a smile or laugh, before turning to the rest of the news which is usually grim or horrifying these days.
Charlotte Morrison
Foothills
