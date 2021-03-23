Letter: Cartoons that offend?

Cartoon caricatures of humans which exaggerate race and facial features, body types, clothing? The latest retroactively guilty, shamed and canceled practitioner is Theodor Seuss Geisel, AKA Dr. Seuss, R.I.P.
By golly, there’s nobody left for a cartoonist to make fun of anymore – except perhaps those white, male, Christian, conservative red-state residents and politicians that Fitz unashamedly portrays as fat, knuckle-dragging, toothless, gun-toting ignorant buffoons.
So beware, sooner or later, the “cancel culture” will go after anyone and everyone who makes fun of others’ stereotypical characteristics - real or imagined. So, I have to ask, will Fitz be next?
I hope not. His cartoons usually offend me personally. But I wouldn’t “cancel” him (or anyone else). His drawings say more about himself than they do about whomever he’s trying to portray… probably as he intends. And so, as he judges me, I may judge him. Let's keep it that way.
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.