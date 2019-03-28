The Case Against Sanctuary Cities
A very misleading article was published on Sunday, March 24 captioned "What Sanctuary is...and is not. As a retired Law Enforcement officer, I would like to point out some true facts about Sanctuary cities:
Sanctuary cities harbor criminals, creating a dangerous environment for US citizens.
Sanctuary policies defy federal laws to which state and local governments are bound.
Sanctuary policies prevent local and state police officers from doing their jobs.
Many violent crimes could be prevented if local law enforcement in sanctuary cities could arrest undocumented immigrants for their first crime on US soil—illegal entry into the country.
Our Law Enforcement officers take an oath to uphold the law. We should not ask them to look the other way, and violate their oath, and our local, state, and federal laws.
THOMAS MCGORRAY
Northwest side
