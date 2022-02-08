Letter: Cash Bail in Pima Co.

Re: the Jan. 20 article "Pima board backs bid to eliminate cash bail."
Last Thursday I spied an important article located on the last page of the paper, just before the funnies. It read: " Pima Board Backs Bid to Eliminate Cash Bail." Hmmm? Cash bail! Isn't that the law passed in New York, state and city, that lets criminals out on the street almost before the police paper work is finished, so said criminals can terrorize the public again? It is! Do we want that in Tucson and all of Arizona?
We have a system in place that seems to have worked well for many years, called the Community Bond Program.
Pima County "will now devote lobbying resources to the initiative." Do you want your county taxes spent to lobby the state legislature to pass this amendment to our state constitution? If not speak up, and let your county supervisors know of your dissent on this very crucial matter.
Carolyn McSpadden
SaddleBrooke
