Letter: Cash bail: Why do we have it?

Pima County has agreed to pay the cash bond for defendants with bonds of $30,000 or less so that these people can be released from jail to await their trials. This will decrease jail costs, while allowing people to work and support their families. I advocate that cash bond be eliminated these cases. This idea and is supported by many justice reform groups. If a defendant is not a danger to society, s/he should be released with a mandatory court date. If a defendant is deemed to be a danger to society, they are held without bond.
What currently happens is that the poor cannot pay their bond and are held in jail regardless of their crime, while those with access to funds pay and are released regardless of how dangerous they are. While I commend the County Supervisors for wanting to limit jail spending and help the poor by paying bonds, I encourage them and the courts to eliminate cash bond altogether.
Nancy Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!