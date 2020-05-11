Letter: Casinos deep cleaning
Letter: Casinos deep cleaning

The local casinos stress the deep cleaning they are doing during the current closure. The sad part is, within a day of reopening, they will be back to the same smelly places. Here's a thought. Casino del Sol and Desert Diamond, why don't you come into the 21st century and make your casinos non-smoking when you reopen? Smoking kills almost 500,000 people EVERY YEAR, compared to this awful temporary pandemic. Casinos in Colorado are non-smoking. Why don't you local casinos do something to help the health of your future customers on a yearly basis? I know, I know. You are looking for those addictive personalities to help you keep raking in the dough. Oh well, wishful thinking.

Dr. Alan Cross

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

