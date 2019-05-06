Re: the April 23 A1 photo.
Moses Castillo's AP photo fixes on three Mexican policemen strong-arming a collapsing immigrant who has just walked 2500 miles. Their purpose is to arrest and deport him, and the image of the brutal treatment nails the inhumanity of these government guerillas and the broken system that empowers them.
Through Castillo's lens could anyone with a spot of compassion not see the degradation of this courageous man or the plight that impelled his exodus? This photo journalist's shot immortalizes the carnage of the immigrants' journey, like another's captured the horror of war through a Vietnamese child running with clothes afire from Napalm. It should be in the Hall of Fame.
Diane Rau
Northwest side
