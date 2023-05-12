The Daily Star has made us aware UA’s starting quarterback and PAC-12 2021 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Jayden de Laura, has been named in a 2018 civil lawsuit, along with high school teammate Kamo’i Latu, as being guilty of sexual-assault. Both players lured a female victim to an isolated stairwell and “physically overpowered” her to perform sexual acts and both are currently receiving scholarships to play college football while remaining eligible at UA and the University of Wisconsin respectively. This is wrong. I acknowledge universities are beholden to lucrative athletic contracts but when will the integrity of these programs, a word Greg Hansen used in his Sunday column (May 7), put respect for victims’ rights and human decency above star athletes and financial gain? I say this to the University of Arizona, and Wisconsin, especially Robbins, Heeke, and Fisch, you cannot build a program on sand. The right decision is waiting. Your choice.