Re: the March 5 article "Public can weigh in on proposed corridor for new I-10, I-19 link."
The article states that a new freeway would support the economy of Southern Arizona and reduce travel distances and congestion. The proposed corridors would also displace hundreds of homeowners, some of whom may have lived in the area for many years, and others (like myself) who recently purchased in the area, unaware of the situation since realtors do not have to disclose until a definite route has been decided.
And, has anyone taken into consideration what this would do to the native vegetation, Saguaro National Monument West, and animals? I-10 and I-19 already connect. Use the money to fix the existing freeway and roads in Tucson, rather than something that is not needed or wanted. I believe that the average Tucsonan would prefer less potholes over an unnecessary freeway.
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.