Letter: Catalina Foothills Band
Letter: Catalina Foothills Band

Re: The Nov 11 article "Foothills band to be in 2023 Rose Parade."

Congratulations to the Catalina Foothills Band! Looking forward to seeing them in the Rose Bowl Parade!

They are not the only locals to perform nationally.Two members of the Tucson Twist-its, a jump roping group, will be performing their incredible skills in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade! Their dedicated practice is paying off!

Please watch and cheer them on.

Proud of all our Tucson youth and their talents!

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

