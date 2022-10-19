 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Catalina Foothills Governing Board Election

  • Comments

I’ve worked in the field of juvenile justice for more than twenty years. I was astonished to read the campaign promise of the CFSD Governing Board Back-to-Basics candidates stating, “All campuses should have an armed resource officer.” The evidence is clear that students are less safe when guns are on campus, regardless of who possesses that gun. In fact, armed adults frequently mishandle their guns either leaving them accessible to students, using them to threaten students, or unintentionally discharging them. The Back-to-Basics candidates (Jasin, Morgan, and Pemberton) appear in opposition to the majority of teenagers (70%), teachers (80%), and parents (70%) who oppose arming teachers. Fortunately, there are better candidates. As a parent of two CFSD students and active volunteer, I urge you to elect the Thrive 4 CFSD candidates who take a more holistic view of student safety. Vote for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert for CFSD Governing Board.

People are also reading…

W. Kate Spaulding

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News