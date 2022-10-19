Letter: Catalina Foothills Governing Board Election

I’ve worked in the field of juvenile justice for more than twenty years. I was astonished to read the campaign promise of the CFSD Governing Board Back-to-Basics candidates stating, “All campuses should have an armed resource officer.” The evidence is clear that students are less safe when guns are on campus, regardless of who possesses that gun. In fact, armed adults frequently mishandle their guns either leaving them accessible to students, using them to threaten students, or unintentionally discharging them. The Back-to-Basics candidates (Jasin, Morgan, and Pemberton) appear in opposition to the majority of teenagers (70%), teachers (80%), and parents (70%) who oppose arming teachers. Fortunately, there are better candidates. As a parent of two CFSD students and active volunteer, I urge you to elect the Thrive 4 CFSD candidates who take a more holistic view of student safety. Vote for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert for CFSD Governing Board.