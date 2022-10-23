 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Catalina Foothills School District Board Election

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 9 article "Save public education in Catalina Foothills."

I have been a student, a parent and a teacher in CFSD over the past 50 years. As a lifelong resident of CFSD, David Hill’s Opinion resonated with me, especially regarding the strong community.In discussing the recent expansion of vouchers to K-12 students, the situation is even worse than Hill described. The base funding he referred to was about $4,477[1], but the voucher is actually for about $6,500.[2]. Moreover, in 2018

Arizonans rejected voucher expansion by a 2-1 margin, which the legislature subsequently ignored. It's outrageous that money intended for public schools, is not protected. This is part of the reason why public schools stand to lose millions under this terrible new law.

I share Hill’s enthusiasm for CFSD board candidates Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert. Unlike their opponents, these women oppose universal vouchers.[3] They are wholly committed to public education, and to seeing that every CFSD student is provided with the resources they need to be successful.

People are also reading…

Kathleen Bowman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News