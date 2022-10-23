Letter: Catalina Foothills School District Board Election

Re: the Oct. 9 article "Save public education in Catalina Foothills."

I have been a student, a parent and a teacher in CFSD over the past 50 years. As a lifelong resident of CFSD, David Hill’s Opinion resonated with me, especially regarding the strong community.In discussing the recent expansion of vouchers to K-12 students, the situation is even worse than Hill described. The base funding he referred to was about $4,477[1], but the voucher is actually for about $6,500.[2]. Moreover, in 2018

Arizonans rejected voucher expansion by a 2-1 margin, which the legislature subsequently ignored. It's outrageous that money intended for public schools, is not protected. This is part of the reason why public schools stand to lose millions under this terrible new law.

I share Hill’s enthusiasm for CFSD board candidates Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert. Unlike their opponents, these women oppose universal vouchers.[3] They are wholly committed to public education, and to seeing that every CFSD student is provided with the resources they need to be successful.

Kathleen Bowman

Foothills