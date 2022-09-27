 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Catalina Foothills School District Board Election

I’m the parent of a CFSD alum and current student. Our oldest is thriving at college, and we are confident that our youngest will do just as well. I’m most impressed with the quality of the teachers and the variety of programs and classes that are available to the high school students; this is so important to keeping kids engaged and learning! Our schools are accepting and supportive environments for all kids to grow and learn about themselves and each other, while excelling academically. Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert are a part of what has made, and will continue to keep, our schools safe, welcoming, and successful for all our children. I am frankly terrified by the rhetoric of the opposition and deeply concerned about their regressive back to basics plan; it’s insulting to our highly qualified and dedicated teachers. Please vote for Amy, Amy, and Gina!

Nicolette Vidal Seckeler

Concerned CFSD Parent

Nicolette Seckeler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

