Letter: Catalina Foothills School District's racial "equity" studies

The Catalina Foothills School District has implemented "equity" studies for children in grade school through high school. Superintendent Mary Kamerzell wrote, "Issues of racism, social injustice, oppression, and equity are part of lessons and units." Students will study from books such as Enemies of Slavery, Chinese Immigration, Esperanza Rising, Malcolm X, etc. 11th graders will study Gender, Race and Class. You can bet that students will be indoctrinated on evil capitalism and racist privileged white people. Will they be taught that census data show Americans from India, Taiwan, China the Philippines earn more than most whites. Or that immigrant blacks earn more than blacks born here? Will they be taught how our Constitution was brilliantly crafted inherently allowing for positive changes? Most new legal and illegal immigrants coming to America are people of color. Are they so stupid to not know how racist and ripe with injustices America is? Progressives have long known the way to achieve their political agenda is by indoctrinating young students, as in "critical race theory."
Terrence Williams
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.