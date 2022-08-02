 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Catalina High School's recent achievement

  • Comments

Re: the July 31 article "Rincon HS concerned with lower grad rate."

The recent article, "These TUSD high schools see sharpest drop, rise in graduation rates," pointed out that Catalina High School's graduation rate increased from 66 per cent of seniors graduating in 2019 to 82 percent in 2022.

Congratulations to Catalina High's faculty and staff, to the Catalina High School Foundation for its strong support, and to the seniors who overcame a myriad of challenges including the pandemic, for this achievement. I am a proud alum, Class of 1969.

Catalina's diverse student population reflects society as a whole, with more than 25 languages spoken. How remarkable that teachers have made their work a labor of love to help so many earn a degree. These teachers are heroes.

Catalina's Class of 1970 recently donated over $15,000 to the Catalina High Foundation. Funds provide academic, arts and sports opportunities. A focus on so much that is positive about Catalina High is a tribute to the value of public education.

People are also reading…

Debbie Petranek Collazo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Progressive is regressive

I'm a California native who moved to Tucson 20+ years ago. I still visit family and friends in LA frequently. In the last 5+ years, it has bec…

Letter: These Are Confusing Times

The recently constituted conservative SCOTUS is returning power unconstitutionally usurped by the Federal government back to the several state…

Letter: Primary election ballots

I read where some Arizona candidates are taking a page from the Donald Trump playbook to cast doubts on our upcoming election. Don’t let them …

Letter: Tucson Police Department

All too often we hear criticism of TPD. Just a week ago an armed robber held up an Ace store and fled after displaying a gun and ran into our …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News