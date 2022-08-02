Letter: Catalina High School's recent achievement

Re: the July 31 article "Rincon HS concerned with lower grad rate."

The recent article, "These TUSD high schools see sharpest drop, rise in graduation rates," pointed out that Catalina High School's graduation rate increased from 66 per cent of seniors graduating in 2019 to 82 percent in 2022.

Congratulations to Catalina High's faculty and staff, to the Catalina High School Foundation for its strong support, and to the seniors who overcame a myriad of challenges including the pandemic, for this achievement. I am a proud alum, Class of 1969.

Catalina's diverse student population reflects society as a whole, with more than 25 languages spoken. How remarkable that teachers have made their work a labor of love to help so many earn a degree. These teachers are heroes.

Catalina's Class of 1970 recently donated over $15,000 to the Catalina High Foundation. Funds provide academic, arts and sports opportunities. A focus on so much that is positive about Catalina High is a tribute to the value of public education.

Debbie Petranek Collazo

West side