Letter: Catalina trail closures
Letter: Catalina trail closures

I can understand why the Forest Service has closed off the trails in the Coronado Nat'l Forest in the Catalinas due to hazards from the Bighorn fire. However, it is hard to comprehend why a very popular trail in Oro Valley in the Pusch Pk. area, the Linda Vista trail (& unmaintained Pusch Pk. trail), remain closed. This area, although close to the fire's site of origin, NEVER burned & thus should have been reopened when the fire was contained & completely put out. Yet it remains closed off to this day! Numerous calls to the supervisors office, & even a chance conversation with a ranger in the trailhead parking lot, have produced no answers. Please remedy this by opening this extremely popular trail asap! Thank you.

John Mills

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

